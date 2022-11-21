 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical top story

UPDATE: Morning semi crash spills ground turkey in Waterloo

  • Updated
Autumn leaves are beautiful to watch as they fall to the ground, but once they are there, they can be dangerous to drive on, especially when it rains.

WATERLOO — A load of turkey was destroyed in a semi accident just days before Thanksgiving.

A tractor-trailer hauling a ground-up version of the bird crashed and overturned on Interstate 380, spilling the poultry product mixed with other debris over the roadway, according to the accident report.

The crash happened at about 4:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mitchell Avenue.

Driver Thomas Palmer, 60, of Jacksonville, N.C., was traveling north on I-380 when he veered to avoid something he saw in the roadway. The semi went into the median where it hit a barrier and a pole.

112122jr-semi-crash-1

Still from an Iowa Department of Transportation video shows cars driving through mounds of spilled ground turkey following a semi accident on Interstate 380 in Waterloo on Monday.

The Freightliner cab rolled on its side and came to a rest in the southbound lane, and the trailer ended up in the median blocking all but one of the northbound lanes.

“Officers observed a pink substance, later identified as ground turkey, covering the south-bound lanes of traffic,” the report reads.

Palmer was briefly trapped inside the cab but was able to free himself. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo for minor injuries, according to the accident report.

clip art ambulance
