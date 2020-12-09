UPDATE: More than 10% of CFU employees have gotten COVID; number 'continues to grow'

CEDAR FALLS — Twenty-two employees of Cedar Falls Utilities have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, or a little more than 10% of CFU’s total workforce.

The problem is ongoing, Steve Bernard, general manager of CFU, told the utility’s board during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

“That continues to grow here,” Bernard said. “I’m not shocked by that by any means, from what we see in the community.”

He said it isn’t concentrated in any one department and only one case is known to have been transmitted at the workplace, from two employees riding in a vehicle together.

“We’ve been able to cover the work,” Bernard said. “It’s not anything that’s really crippled us or our operations.”

Board chairman Jeff Engel asked if any changes have been made to quell infections. Bernard noted technicians stopped going into homes “months ago” except in emergencies, and some employees are working remotely.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The people left in the building. We’re really doing a good job of physically separating that where that’s possible, and we’re finding that’s possible,” Bernard said. “I think we’re doing the right things internally.”