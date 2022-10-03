UPDATE: Missouri man dies of injuries from a car-motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A Missouri man died following a car-motorcycle crash near the Cedar Falls Industrial Park on Saturday morning.

Cedar Falls Police identified the victim as Scott Waterman, 50, of Missouri.

“Initial investigation at the scene indicates that the car and motorcycle were traveling westbound on Viking Road. The car slowed to make a left turn into Prairie Lakes Park and the motorcycle struck the rear of the car,” the police report stated.

Cedar Falls officers were dispatched alongside Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and MercyOne paramedics to Viking Road east of the Hudson Road intersection after the collision. Responders determined the motorcyclist had suffered life-threatening injuries. Waterman was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, where he later died. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.