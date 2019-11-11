{{featured_button_text}}
Courtney Elsbernd is described as a 27-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with blue eyes and curly dark blonde hair. She is driving a red Ford Ecosport bearing either no plates, a Witham dealer plate or Iowa license plate IQL831.

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department has been provided with information from another law enforcement agency that Courtney Elsbernd has been located.

EARLIER STORY:

The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Courtney Elsbernd was last seen on Thursday Waterloo.

She is described as a 27-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with blue eyes and curly dark blonde hair.

She is possibly wearing glasses and has her hair up. She is driving a red Ford Ecosport bearing either no plates, a Witham dealer plate or Iowa license plate IQL831.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch at 319-291-2515.

