WATERLOO -- Police said Thursday morning that the missing siblings, Xander and Jazmine Zack, have been located and are back at home.
Earlier report
WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing siblings, Xander and Jazmine Zack.
Xander is a 14-year-old white male, standing 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has dark brown hair and light brown/hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with dark blue/black shorts.
Jazmine is a 13-year-old white female, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has light brown hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink camo Mossy Oak hoodie, Nike shorts and Nike sandals.
They were both last seen at their residence on West 11th Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
If you see or know the whereabouts of the children, please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 291-2515.
