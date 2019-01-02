Try 1 month for 99¢
010218ho-george-laurie-jr

George Kirn Laurie Jr. (at right)

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO POLICE

UPDATE: Waterloo police Wednesday afternoon said George Laurie Jr. had been located. No further details were given.

WATERLOO --- Waterloo Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing adult from Waterloo.

George Kirn Laurie, Jr., 32, has not contacted family or friends for more than a week.

Laurie is a white male, standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what clothing he was wearing, and his last known whereabouts were in downtown Waterloo.

If you have any information on the location of Laurie, contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext 3208 or (319) 291-2515.

