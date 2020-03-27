You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
Zakiyyah Layonna Roby

Edtior's Note: Waterloo police said the missing girl was located Thursday. There was no mention of the baby.

WATERLOO – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Waterloo teen and her infant daughter.

Zakiyyah Layonna Roby, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Randolph Street.

Roby is described as a black female, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 211 pounds with light brown hair and blonde and brown braids.

She may be wearing a black zip-up Nike hooded jacket and has fresh scratches on her face and has light colored birthmark.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

