UPDATE: Officials reported Thursday evening that Alexander Curtis had been located.
WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Police said they are looking for Alexander Jacob Wesley Curtis, 19. Curtis was dropped off at the Salvation Army in downtown Waterloo on July 16. Curtis may have been seen in the downtown Waterloo area as recently as Thursday, but has yet to be located.
Curtis may be going by the name Quenten.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 291-2515.
