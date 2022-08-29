UPDATE: Missing teen has been found

WATERLOO --- Authorities said they have found a teen who was reported missing earlier this week.

On Monday, officials with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers said 14-year-old Gabe Samuel Doran had been found.

Earlier report

WATERLOO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Gabe Samuel Doran, 14, was reported missing to the Waterloo Police Department on Aug. 14, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Doran is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at (319) 291-2515.







