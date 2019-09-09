WATERLOO -- Lamarion Jordan has returned home safely, according to the Waterloo Police Department in a statement issued Sunday.
Earlier report
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
The family is concerned with the juvenile's welfare.
The juvenile is identified as Lamarion Jordan, 16, a black male with ear length dreads.
He was last seen wearing green scrubs. He failed to come home after school Friday, and was last heard from at about 8:35 p.m. Friday, possibly near Washington and West Sixth streets in Waterloo.
If located please call 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.
