WATERLOO -- Lamarion Jordan has returned home safely, according to the Waterloo Police Department in a statement issued Sunday.

Earlier report

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

The family is concerned with the juvenile's welfare.

The juvenile is identified as Lamarion Jordan, 16, a black male with ear length dreads.

He was last seen wearing green scrubs. He failed to come home after school Friday, and was last heard from at about 8:35 p.m. Friday, possibly near Washington and West Sixth streets in Waterloo.

If located please call 291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

