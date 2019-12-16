{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man who sent missing Saturday night was found hours later in northern Winneshiek County.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Richard Kidd, 82, was found by their county deputies about 11 p.m. Saturday.

The family was notified and he was returned safely back to Waterloo around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Kidd had last been seen about 5 p.m. Saturday and Waterloo Police put an alert out for him about 9 p.m.

Police said he suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

