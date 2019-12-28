UPDATE: Robert Bischoff has been located safe, police said.
GRUNDY CENTER -- The Grundy Center Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing juvenile.
Robert "Robbie" A. Bischoff, 14, of Grundy Center, has been missing since Friday evening, police said.
Police said the boy has special needs and may become upset by strangers.
He was last seen wearing a bright orange coat, and black athletic pants.
If located, police ask that you call (319) 824-6933.
