UPDATE: Missing Cedar Falls woman located

LuAnn Gates

LuAnn Gates

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Public Safety says a missing Cedar Falls woman has now been found.

LuAnn Gates was located in Charles City and her family has been notified.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cedar Falls woman.

LuAnn Gates, 64, was last seen leaving her home around 3 p.m. on Thursday. She was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Gates is described as a white female about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and gray pants. She drives a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with license plates KNU053.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cedar Falls police or local law enforcement.

