UPDATE: Cedar Falls officials said Thursday afternoon that Cadence M. Knock, 15, has been found safe and is now with her family.
Cedar Falls Police originally took a runaway report for 15-year-old Knock on Tuesday.
City officials said, "Thank you to the community for their help in spreading the message."
Earlier story
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a female runaway.
Cadence M. Knock was last seen leaving Cedar Falls High School at 11 a.m. Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
Knock is a 15-year-old white female, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has blonde hair that is shaved on the right side and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black winter coat, jeans, and was carrying a large book bag.
Anyone with information on Knock’s whereabouts is urged to call Cedar Falls Police at (319) 273-8612 or the Black Hawk County dispatch center at (319) 291-2515.
