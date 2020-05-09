UPDATE: Metro cases slow, deaths up

The IDPH reports also included outbreaks at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly, which had 29 total cases among staff and residents; Premier Estates of Toledo, with 52 total cases; and Westbrook Acres in Tama County, which reported 21 cases.

On Friday, Iowa saw a fourth straight day of double-digit deaths from coronavirus with 12, and state health officials reported another 398 cases.

There were 407 Iowans hospitalized (with 34 admitted in the past 24 hours) for coronavirus-related illnesses and symptoms with 164 being treated in intensive care units and 109 requiring ventilators to assist their breathing.

Those hospitalized included Aquarius Bunch, a 27-year-old Waterloo nursing home employee who is pregnant with her second child. Bunch drove herself to the hospital about two weeks ago after initially being advised to quarantine at home and seeing her condition worsen, family friend Tiffany Young said.

Bunch was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she was placed on a ventilator. Relatives worried that Bunch was near death last week and that her child would have to be delivered through an emergency procedure, Young said. But her condition has improved and she might be released within days.