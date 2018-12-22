CLIVE — Two metro area men are recent winners of $30,000 lottery prizes.
Matthew Schellhorn of Waterloo claimed the fourth of nine top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery's "Merry Multiplier" scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Stop, 515 Broadway St. in Waterloo. Schellhorn, 29, said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills.
Merry Multiplier is a $3 scratch game.
A Cedar Falls man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Charles Feist won the sixth of eight top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Path” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 324 Fletcher Ave. in Waterloo, and claimed his prize Dec. 14 at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
Cash Path is a $3 scratch game.
