WATERLOO – A Waterloo home improvement store is back open after a Thursday night fire filled the building with smoke.
Menards, 1051 E. San Marnan Drive, reopened for business Friday morning, according to store officials.
You have free articles remaining.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a sprinkler alarm at the store around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, and firefighters found the building filled with smoke. Employees were present at the store, which closes at 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The fire had broken out near a light fixture that was on a rack about seven feet off the ground. It had ignited tub and shower surrounds that were stocked on the shelf, and the store’s sprinkler system held it in check, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. Firefighters finished off the blaze with a water gun, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.