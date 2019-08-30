{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo home improvement store is back open after a Thursday night fire filled the building with smoke.

Menards, 1051 E. San Marnan Drive, reopened for business Friday morning, according to store officials.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a sprinkler alarm at the store around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, and firefighters found the building filled with smoke. Employees were present at the store, which closes at 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire had broken out near a light fixture that was on a rack about seven feet off the ground. It had ignited tub and shower surrounds that were stocked on the shelf, and the store’s sprinkler system held it in check, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. Firefighters finished off the blaze with a water gun, he said.

