WATERLOO – A Thursday night fire damaged a Waterloo home improvement store.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to Menards, 1051 E. San Marnan Drive, around 10 p.m., and firefighters found the building filled with smoke.

The fire had broken out near a light fixture that was on a rack about seven feet off the ground. It had ignited tub and shower surrounds, and the store’s sprinkler system held it in check, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. Firefighters finished off the blaze with a water gun, he said.

No injuries were reported.

