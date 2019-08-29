WATERLOO – A Thursday night fire damaged a Waterloo home improvement store.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to Menards, 1051 E. San Marnan Drive, around 10 p.m., and firefighters found the building filled with smoke.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire had broken out near a light fixture that was on a rack about seven feet off the ground. It had ignited tub and shower surrounds, and the store’s sprinkler system held it in check, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. Firefighters finished off the blaze with a water gun, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.