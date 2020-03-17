UPDATE: Meetings now canceled Public meetings scheduled in West Union, Decorah on fatal deer disease

THESE MEETINGS ARE NOW CANCELED

WEST UNION — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two meetings in Northeast Iowa to discuss chronic wasting disease after it was confirmed in hunter harvested deer in Fayette and Winneshiek counties.

Meetings are scheduled for March 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church Meeting Hall, 128 N. Walnut St., West Union, and March 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Valders Hall of Science Room 206, 700 College Drive, Luther College, in Decorah. The meetings are open to the public.

Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR, will coordinate the meeting. He said there are several things hunters can do today to help monitor for the disease.

“The first and most important is to allow sampling of hunter harvested deer,” he said. “Second, is to remove any mineral blocks and feeders that unnaturally concentrates deer and increases the chance of spreading any disease and finally report any sick or emaciated deer to the DNR.