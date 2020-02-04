UPDATE: Maple Lanes owners: "We are heartbroken"

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating after a group of robbers held a bowling alley maintenance worker captive and lit the business on fire while he was still inside.

The Maple Lanes employee was able to escape without any injuries, but the bowling center at 2608 University Ave. suffered significant damage, according to fire officials.

Owners said they are heartbroken.

“I can’t believe someone would do this. If they wanted our money, take the money. It’s sad, it really is,” Linda Eighme, whose family operates Maples Lanes, said Tuesday morning as she sat in her SUV and watched firefighters walk in and out of the center, charred debris visible inside.

When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue pulled up to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found heavy smoke coming from the building, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.

“We had fire in the front pro shop, bar, kitchen areas … We have fire in this front portion. We haven’t had any in the back,” Petersen said. He said the flames extended into the ceiling and also damaged the roofing system.