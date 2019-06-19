Updated to note Raymond does not allow consumer fireworks use.
WATERLOO — Local fireworks retailers are looking for business to boom after Waterloo lifted its ban.
Waterloo City Council members voted earlier this year to allow consumer fireworks use for three days after previously banning their use in 2017 and 2018.
That appears to be good news for the guys at FreedomWorks Fireworks, who moved their store to a new location at 2021 Howard Ave., between La Porte Road and U.S. Highway 218.
“We did OK last year, but we’re hoping to do better this year,” said FreedomWorks owner Adam Anderson.
He noted Waterloo’s decision to legalize fireworks use on July 3, 4 and 5 could drive up sales, but he’s also hoping for better weather after rain washed out some celebrations last year.
Anderson and business partner Joe Bartruff, who stock everything from the low-cost items to large aerial shells, are hoping to do their part to keep fireworks use legal in the long run by handing out safety tips and reminders to be good neighbors to veterans and pet owners sensitive to the noise.
The Legislature lifted an 80-year ban on consumer fireworks sales and use in 2017, allowing them from June 1 to July 8 and again on Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 each year.
But a provision allowing each city to set more restrictive fireworks windows — or ban their use altogether — has led to a wide range of regulations statewide and in the Cedar Valley.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls both barred consumer fireworks use entirely. But Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 in February to lift the ban this year and allow fireworks to be shot off from noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and July 5, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Independence Day.
Cedar Falls kept its ban in place. Raymond, Dunkerton and Janesville also don’t allow any consumer fireworks use.
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said he doesn’t believe the different rules between his community and neighboring Waterloo will cause issues.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t think there will be any confusion,” he said. “People obviously know their community’s laws.”
Waterloo is more than encouraging residents to limit the fireworks to the three allowable days. Those caught using the explosives outside of the proper times will be subject this year to higher fines of $250 or more.
Evansdale, which had allowed fireworks in prior years from June 30 through July 4, shortened the window this year to mimic the new Waterloo ordinance.
“This was done to help with enforcement issues and to address complaints from residents of Evansdale concerning Waterloo residents coming to Evansdale to use fireworks when the Waterloo residents could not legally use them in Waterloo,” said Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas.
Consumer fireworks can be shot off during the following times in these communities:
- La Porte City, from June 22 through July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the hours extended to 11 p.m. July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately before and after July 4.
- Waverly, from June 1 through July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the hours extended to 11 p.m. July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately before and after July 4.
- Hudson, from July 2-8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the hours extended to 11 p.m. July 4.
- Gilbertville, on July 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Denver, from June 25 through July 8 from noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and July 3 and 4.
- Elk Run Heights, on July 4 only from noon to 11 p.m.
- Rural Black Hawk County allows fireworks use during all times allowed by state law.
While fireworks use is finally legal in Waterloo, new zoning regulations for fireworks stands and stores — essentially forcing them into industrial districts or as tangential uses to existing stores — might make them harder to find.
Anderson moved his FreedomWorks Fireworks to a manufacturing zoning district this year after being in a commercial zone last year.
Crossroads Fireworks at 2019 Crossroads Blvd. was grandfathered in to a commercial zone under the former ordinance, while SNT Fireworks, 186 Mullan Ave., is in the proper manufacturing zone.
Waterloo City Planner Aric Schroeder said at least two fireworks retailers had received licenses from the state before learning their locations were not compliant with Waterloo’s zoning ordinance.
About 10 businesses had applied for licenses to operate temporary tents in Waterloo and Cedar Falls so far. None of the sites licensed by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were open for business as of Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's time CF allows them like waterloo. It was a rash law, not well planned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.