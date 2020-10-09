UPDATE: Man dies after struck by semi in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A man who was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi on Highway 20 Friday afternoon has died.

Police said the man's car was parked under the Hudson Road interchange, and he was on foot in the travel portion of the highway when the accident happened.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The identity of the man wasn’t available, but police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cedar Falls Police were assisted at the scene by an Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer.

The accident rerouted traffic for westbound Highway 20.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.