UPDATE: Man dies after struck by semi in Cedar Falls
breaking top story

UPDATE: Man dies after struck by semi in Cedar Falls

100920jr-semi-accident-1

One man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi on Highway 20 in Cedar Falls on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

CEDAR FALLS – A man who was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi on Highway 20 Friday afternoon has died.

Police said the man's car was parked under the Hudson Road interchange, and he was on foot in the travel portion of the highway when the accident happened.

The identity of the man wasn’t available, but police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cedar Falls Police were assisted at the scene by an Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer.  

The accident rerouted traffic for westbound Highway 20.

