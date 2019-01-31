WATERLOO -- Thursday's low temperature broke a 101-year-old record in Waterloo.
The Waterloo Regional Airport, an official weather station, reported a low of minus 31 degrees Farenheit on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines. That shattered the previous Jan. 31 record of minus 27, set back in 1918.
That's two days in a row of record smashing lows, with Waterloo's low temperature on Wednesday hitting minus 29 degrees, which bested the record Jan. 30 low temperature of minus 24, set in 1951, according to the NWS.
The city also broke the minimum maximum record for Wednesday, or the coldest high temperature, which had been minus 6 on Jan. 30, 1996, and on Wednesday was minus 12.
Perhaps the only temperature record Waterloo didn't break was the all-time low record, set Jan. 16, 2009, at minus 34 degrees -- just three degrees lower than Thursday's mark.
Wednesday's and Thursday's temperatures were nearly 40 degrees lower than the average for this time of year, according to the NWS, and a wind chill warning for chills down to 35 below zero was still in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for all of northern Iowa. Around 1 to 2 inches of new snow was expected for the Cedar Valley as well.
It's fair to say not everyone was ready for the weather, despite the warnings of dangerous temperatures and wind chills.
Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to at least a few calls for exposure to cold over the last couple of days, said battalion chief Ben Petersen. Most of those have been people who had skin exposed to the air, which in these wind chills can mean frostbite in just minutes.
"My PSA would be to make sure you have no exposed skin if you have to go outside," Petersen said. "You'd think it's common sense."
Peterson said he's making sure fire personnel don't leave the station unnecessarily, and that they get back from false-alarm calls quickly. Because diesel fuel engines are susceptible to gelling up, fire station personnel are adding a diesel fuel additive to their trucks to keep them operational.
"The biggest thing for us is that quick turnaround to get them back," Petersen said, though he added, "It doesn't change what we're going to do when we get there."
Waterloo Police Sgt. Joe Liebold noted a few officers had run into snowbanks and one even knocked over a median sign, joining other motorists with minor fender-benders in the slick conditions over the past few days.
The squad vehicles' plastic bumpers cracked in those instances, but no major damage or injuries to officers were reported, he said. Damage on the vehicle that hit the sign would amount to less than $1,000, he said.
Sandy Greco, who oversees Animal Control for Waterloo and Cedar Falls, said over the last two days animal control officers have rescued a number of strays, mostly cats, from the cold and taken them to a local shelter.
The good news is officers have not had to remove any animals from owners, she said. People are heeding the words of animal control officers to make sure pets have adequate warmth.
"We've been on many, many calls because of concerned neighbors and citizens, but everybody has received us well. It's very good, because the few we've had to take (in previous cold snaps) were in really bad shape."
Temperatures started rising Thursday and would continue rising through the weekend, with Waterloo's forecast for Sunday at a high of 45 degrees above zero.
The U.S. Postal Service announced that because of improving weather conditions, they would resume delivery, processing and retail operations in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of Missouri and Wisconsin where they had previously suspended operations Wednesday.
Black Hawk County announced Thursday that snow plows and motor graders were clearing the county roads, and said they planned to have all roads cleared by noon Friday.
The City of Cedar Falls announced Thursday they were suspending garbage collection for a second straight day, noting Thursday's collection would be picked up Monday, Feb. 4. Those who didn't get their trash picked up Wednesday would get it picked up Friday, Feb. 1.
But winter wasn't giving northeast Iowa too much of a break: Freezing drizzle and frost-covered roads were forecast for Saturday morning, dense fog was likely to descend Saturday night into Sunday, and a wintry mix of precipitation was forecast for Sunday night into Monday.
