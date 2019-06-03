Editor's Note: The news release sent to the Courier incorrectly stated that Chuck Rowe will be a dancer this year. He will not. This story has been updated to remove him from the list.
CEDAR FALLS -- The second annual Cedar Valley Dancing with the Stars is June 22 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.gbpac.com. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.
Local stars featured are:
• Sharina Sallis, CUNA Mutual.
• Trent Hunter.
• Dusky Steele, House of Hope.
• Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools.
• Mike Mallaro, VGM.
• Timi Brown-Powers, state representative.
• Justin Brandt, Waterloo police officer, Haily Mary Project.
For more information, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600 or amanda@fccouncil.net
