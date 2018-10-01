WATERLOO – A lightning strike from a morning storm damaged a Waterloo home Monday.

Lightning struck a tree around 7 a.m., and the bolt ricocheted into the side of a home at 512 Rhey St., according to Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“That lightning bolt hit just under the soffit on the side of the house and followed an electrical wire in the wall,” Moore said.

Firefighters found smoke in the attic and traced it to a fire in an upstairs wall that was extinguished before the flames could spread, Moore said.

No injuries were reported.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
10
2

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments