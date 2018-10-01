WATERLOO – A lightning strike from a morning storm damaged a Waterloo home Monday.
Lightning struck a tree around 7 a.m., and the bolt ricocheted into the side of a home at 512 Rhey St., according to Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“That lightning bolt hit just under the soffit on the side of the house and followed an electrical wire in the wall,” Moore said.
Firefighters found smoke in the attic and traced it to a fire in an upstairs wall that was extinguished before the flames could spread, Moore said.
No injuries were reported.
