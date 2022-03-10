 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Large fire engulfs 'queue' building at Waterloo amusement park construction site

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO -- First responders were called to a large structural fire Thursday evening at the construction site of the new Lost Island Theme Park attraction on the south side of East Shaulis Road.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to 2600 East Shaulis Road, across from the Isle Casino Hotel, and in five to 10 minutes, arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed “queue” building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride, according to Battalion Chief Troy Luck.

“There wasn’t a lot we could do to fight it,” Luck said. “It was fully involved.”

The blaze was easily seen from the street. Many cars pulled over and watched as it was still going strong at 8:20 p.m. Flames were still visible at 9:30 p.m. Most of it was put out by about 10 p.m., but smoldering continued into early Friday morning.

"Nothing like a little theme park fire to bring traffic to a standstill," wrote Lost Island owner Eric Bertch in a Twitter post. 

Fire - 3/10/22

First responders were called to a large structural fire shortly after 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the site of the new Lost Island Theme Park attraction on East Shaulis Road.

No one was injured. The cause is “under investigation,” said Luck.

Luck said the lost building, roughly 20 by 50 feet, was isolated in the northwest portion of the park; however, there was another “distant” structure, larger in size, that firefighters prioritized in their response but was not at major risk of catching fire.

Luck said they found it difficult accessing the site, an ungraded construction zone without pavement, and creating a “clear route.”

Fire hydrants were available though. And the theme park owner and his contractors were on scene to assist first responders.

As of a few months ago, the attraction had been on track to open this summer.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

