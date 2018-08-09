WATERLOO -- A La Porte City teenager was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City following a crash Wednesday night on Highway 20 in Black Hawk County.
Noah Boyer, 17, was injured about 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 227. He apparently suffered broken limbs, according to authorities, but his condition wasn’t immediately available.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Keith A. Miner, 45, of Creston, was driving a Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer when some of the cargo, a carnival ride, fell from the trailer. Miner stopped in the travel portion of Highway 20 to pick up part of a lost load.
Boyer was driving a Ford Focus eastbound and struck the right side of Miner's trailer at highway speed. The impact sheared off the Focus’ front and back driver’s-side doors, according to Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Waterloo paramedics extricated Boyer from his vehicle and took him to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. He was then transported to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
Did the trailer have working lights and should have been completely off the road.. on the shoulder
My thoughts as well. How does a carnival ride fall off a trailer- or parts of it. Must not have been secured properly. This boy is in my daughter's class.
