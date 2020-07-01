UPDATE: July FridayLoo, Live to 9 dates canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Entertainment events in the Cedar Valley continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing cancellations of Waterloo and Cedar Falls events.

Live to 9, a music series sponsored by Cedar Falls Jaycees and the Cedar Basin Jazz Festival, has canceled events for July 10 and July 17. Plans are to open the series July 31 with Brad & Kate taking the stage.

Waterloo's FridayLoo planning committee has been having the necessary conversations and making the needed adjustments to ensure the safety of the community.

Due to Governor Reynolds' extension of social distancing guidelines, and seeing several local businesses being affected by cases, the committee has made the decision to cancel the July 10 and July 24 FridayLoo dates.

"The safety of our community members, local businesses, and those who attend FridayLoo has always been our main focus. We will continue to monitor the situation and will make announcements as further decisions are made," said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director.