WATERLOO --The Cedar Valley just witnessed the snowiest winter on record.
The National Weather Service Office in Des Moines on Saturday said the Waterloo area beat its old record for seasonal snowfall by midafternoon, putting it atop the board with a new record.
Snow began falling in the metro area in the late morning. While the ground temperature kept most of the snow from sticking, it didn't stop it from falling.
At 1 p.m., the Waterloo area had tied the record -- 59.4 inches of snow had fallen in the 2018-19 winter season. It tied the amount same amount last set in the 1961-62 winter season. By 7 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced the new record -- 60.0 inches. Weather officials said the area received a total snowfall Saturday of 0.7 inches.
Northern counties were getting even more snow. Officials were reporting some snowfall sticking and others warned of slippery conditions with the fresh snow.
A winter storm watch was in effect all day Saturday for Allamakee, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties in Northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials issued a freeze warning for today for the Waterloo area. Overnight lows were expected to drop below freezing across much of central Iowa until 9 this morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.