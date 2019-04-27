{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --The Cedar Valley just witnessed the snowiest winter on record.

The National Weather Service Office in Des Moines on Saturday said the Waterloo area beat its old record for seasonal snowfall by midafternoon, putting it atop the board with a new record.

Snow began falling in the metro area in the late morning. While the ground temperature kept most of the snow from sticking, it didn't stop it from falling.

At 1 p.m., the Waterloo area had tied the record -- 59.4 inches of snow had fallen in the 2018-19 winter season. It tied the amount same amount last set in the 1961-62 winter season. By 7 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced the new record -- 60.0 inches. Weather officials said the area received a total snowfall Saturday of 0.7 inches.

Northern counties were getting even more snow. Officials were reporting some snowfall sticking and others warned of slippery conditions with the fresh snow.

A winter storm watch was in effect all day Saturday for Allamakee, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties in Northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials issued a freeze warning for today for the Waterloo area. Overnight lows were expected to drop below freezing across much of central Iowa until 9 this morning.

