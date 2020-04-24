UPDATE: Iowa sees largest 1-day jump in cases, deaths Friday; Bremer, Black Hawk add deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Iowa saw its largest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases and deaths Friday, recording 521 new cases and 11 additional deaths from COVID-19, even as the governor announced she would begin allowing elective surgeries and farmers markets beginning Monday.

The state now has recorded just shy of 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Three of those deaths were in Black Hawk County and one was in Bremer County.

The large jump in positive cases was mainly a result of more testing becoming available, with the State Hygienic Lab running 2,712 tests Thursday alone, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.

"One in 98 Iowans have been tested, so we have really significantly upped our ability to test Iowans -- which I believe is positive," Reynolds said.

Thirty percent of all positive cases are manufacturing employees, the governor said, and 15% were health care workers.

Reynolds noted 104 Iowans were currently in intensive care units across the state with COVID-19, and 60 of those were on ventilators.