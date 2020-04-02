UPDATE: Iowa schools to close through April 30

DES MOINES -- Iowa schools are ordered to close through April 30, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her COVID-19 press conference Thursday.
“Keeping Iowan students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” she said. In the Iowa Quad-Cities, students have not been to school since March 13, including a week of spring break.
Reynolds specified she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of this school year and noted it was important schools provide continuous learning opportunities to their students.
The Department of Education has created two options for districts to provide continuous learning: Learning opportunities can be voluntary or required, and districts will need to make a decision and notify the department by April 10.
Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said the department will also implement an expedited application process to gain approval for required distance learning. The process will be available in a few days, and she said applications should be turned around in 24 hours. For districts opting to require classes, teachers will take attendance, grade assignments and offer credit for the coursework.
In Iowa, only three providers were approved prior to the COVID-19 emergency. Davenport applied to be a provider at the beginning of March as an alternative learning option.
Districts requiring work can offer online learning, paper packets of assignments or a combination of the two. They also have the ability to start with the voluntary model and move to required work, or split the models by grade, depending on what they think will work best locally.
Non-public schools aren’t required to apply for that authority, but are asked to let the Department of Education know what decisions they’re making.
Districts may also opt to not provide either form of continuous learning, but would have to make up lost learning time beyond the four weeks Reynolds previously waived from the minimum 1,080 hours or 180 days of instruction mandated by the state.
Reynolds said districts will receive a two-week notice of any further decisions about school closures.
The Department of Education is surveying schools to identify and address barriers, including professional learning opportunities and access to wi-fi, and will be meeting with school leaders at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We know there will be challenges throughout this process, along with much uncertainty,” Lebo said.
Meanwhile, Allamakee County tallied eight new cases on Thursday alone, while Bremer County recorded its first positive case as the state said it had 66 new positive cases of coronavirus and two new deaths on Thursday.
Two new deaths -- both in adults between the ages of 61 and 80 -- were recorded Thursday, both in Linn County, which is seeing an outbreak in one long-term care facility.
Those 66 new cases mean Iowa now has 614 positive cases of coronavirus since recording the first three cases less than a month ago, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Allamakee County added eight new cases, while Black Hawk County recorded one new case -- a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60. Bremer County got its first recorded case of COVID-19, a middle-aged adult, and Buchanan County added an adult case between 18 and 40. Tama County added three more cases, while Winneshiek County recorded one additional case, an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Black Hawk County will also hold a briefing today at 3:30 p.m. The Courier will be there and will livestream that broadcast from our Facebook page.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.