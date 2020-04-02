UPDATE: Iowa schools to close through April 30

Districts requiring work can offer online learning, paper packets of assignments or a combination of the two. They also have the ability to start with the voluntary model and move to required work, or split the models by grade, depending on what they think will work best locally.

Non-public schools aren’t required to apply for that authority, but are asked to let the Department of Education know what decisions they’re making.

Districts may also opt to not provide either form of continuous learning, but would have to make up lost learning time beyond the four weeks Reynolds previously waived from the minimum 1,080 hours or 180 days of instruction mandated by the state.

Reynolds said districts will receive a two-week notice of any further decisions about school closures.

The Department of Education is surveying schools to identify and address barriers, including professional learning opportunities and access to wi-fi, and will be meeting with school leaders at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We know there will be challenges throughout this process, along with much uncertainty,” Lebo said.