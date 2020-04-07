UPDATE: Iowa has more than 100 new coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 mark; 26 total deaths

Fire and ambulance personnel also are following specific protocols on the use of personal protective equipment while responding to calls.

Officials don’t believe the department member contracted the virus while dealing with the public on the job. The member is on leave and won’t return to work until all state guidelines have been followed, Treloar said.

The fire department asks residents use the 911 system for true emergencies only. For less urgent needs, a primary health care provider should be the first contact. This allows responders to focus on those truly experiencing an emergency situation and assure that personal protective equipment is available.

“It is imperative that the public understand that the men and women that function as ‘essential personnel’ in public safety and health care will continue to perform their duties every day despite the increased risk and effects of this pandemic and will absolutely respond when they call,” Treloar said.

The matrix

The governor continued to defend her use of a matrix developed by the health department to guide the state’s response to the outbreak that critics have called arbitrary and unscientific.