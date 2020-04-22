UPDATE: Iowa coronavirus deaths up to 90

During her daily news briefing Wednesday, Reynolds did not say when that may take place. During a radio interview earlier Wednesday, Reynolds said she hopes to make an announcement soon.

“We’re in a pretty good place throughout this state to have the conversation about how we in a responsible and safe manner start to open up the state. So we’re focused on that and I’m hoping this week or by the very first of next week that we’ll have some announcements to make on what that looks like,” Reynolds said during an interview on WHO-AM radio in Des Moines.

Reynolds on Tuesday announced a newly expanded testing program that will enable the state to conduct roughly 540,000 tests over the coming months. On Wednesday she said that expanded testing ability, along with other public health data her administration has been tracking, will help inform when and where she will relax the mitigation efforts that have been in place since mid- to late March.

As of Wednesday, 75 percent of coronavirus cases in Iowa have been confirmed in just 10 counties, all of them in central or eastern Iowa, according to state public health data. Woodbury is the only county in the western half of the state with at least 100 confirmed cases.