UPDATE: Injured deputy moved to hospital in Waterloo for rehab (VIDEO)

On the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies thank the public for all of the "prayers, support and well wishes" for Deputy Walter, but also noted "negative and accusatory comments on different social media platforms."

"On behalf of everyone involved in this incident, from those directly involved in the pursuit and crash to those working the post-incident analysis, we respectfully request that we allow the investigation to work through to completion and wait for results to be compiled by the Iowa State Patrol," the Facebook post states. "Deputy Walter has a difficult road ahead of him, but your prayers and support are making a difference. Thank you!"