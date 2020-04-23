UPDATE: Injured deputy moved to hospital in Waterloo for rehab (VIDEO)

WATERLOO -- A Buchanan County sheriff's deputy recovering from injuries suffered in a crash April 18 was moved Wednesday from University Hospitals in Iowa City to Waterloo for continued rehabilitation and physical therapy.
Deputy Daniel Walter, 23, was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by Hiawatha Ambulance (Walter's previous employer) with Deputy Walter's family following. Several other agencies, including Independence Police, Iowa State Patrol, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DNR Law Enforcement, Independence Fire, Jesup Police, Jesup Fire and Jesup Ambulance, staged on different overpasses along Highway 20 to throw a cheer of well wishes as they went by.
Walter was injured during a multi-county pursuit of a Manchester man, Kevin A. Kraphl Jr., 29, after Kraphl had reportedly struck a pedestrian in Oelwein and left the scene. An Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer pursued him through Fayette and Buchanan counties until coming to an end at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 150th Street south of Lamont when the vehicle Kraphl was operating collided with Walter’s patrol vehicle that was also attempting to stop Kraphl.
After the collision, Kraphl attempted to flee the scene on foot but was soon apprehended by the conservation officer, who was not identified.
On the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies thank the public for all of the "prayers, support and well wishes" for Deputy Walter, but also noted "negative and accusatory comments on different social media platforms."
"On behalf of everyone involved in this incident, from those directly involved in the pursuit and crash to those working the post-incident analysis, we respectfully request that we allow the investigation to work through to completion and wait for results to be compiled by the Iowa State Patrol," the Facebook post states. "Deputy Walter has a difficult road ahead of him, but your prayers and support are making a difference. Thank you!"
