120 Carson Ave., Iowa Falls

A Google Street View photo of 120 Carson Ave. in Iowa Falls, taken in October of 2013.

IOWA FALLS — A 4-month-old baby has died at an in-home day care Wednesday.

The Iowa Falls Police Department and ambulance service responded to a 911 call just after 2 p.m. Wednesday that an infant was found not breathing at an in-home day care located at 120 Carson Ave. in Iowa Falls, according to Chief Wade Harken.

“Resuscitation efforts were started immediately,” Harken said, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The 4-month-old girl, who was not named, was taken to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls where she was pronounced dead.

Harken said the girl was sleeping in a bassinet at the time.

The infant’s body was taken for an autopsy, as is the case with most infant deaths, according to Dr. Curtis O’Loughlin, Hardin County medical examiner. He said an autopsy will be done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, and did not have a timeline for the results of that autopsy.

The Iowa Department of Human Services does not have 120 Carson Ave. listed as a licensed, registered or unregistered day care, according to the department’s Child Care Portal website.

