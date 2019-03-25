WATERLOO – Firefighters pulled a woman from her burning home after neighbors spotted smoke Monday morning.
The identity and condition of the woman weren’t immediately available. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Phil Kauten, who lives next door, said his wife noticed smoke coming from 441 Campbell Ave., and he went to try to alert the neighbor.
“I was knocking on the doors and couldn’t get anything,” Kauten said. “I checked this door and then on the other side. It was just billowing out of the top.”
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue forced their way into the house and found her unconscious near the kitchen.
“We located the victim inside and pulled the victim out of the house and transported her to the hospital,” said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Neighbors said the resident is retired and lives alone. It wasn’t immediately clear if the home was equipped with smoke alarms.
The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Luck said it appears the fire started in the kitchen area and spread into the attic, and firefighters had to cut into the attic area to get at the flames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.