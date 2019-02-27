Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Crashes continued to shut down sections of Highway 218 following a morning of slick conditions Wednesday.

Waterloo police and firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers worked to untangle a pileup involving around 10 vehicles in the southbound lanes between Ansborough Fletcher avenues.

Police said part of the crash involved a semi that collided with a private garbage truck. Only minor injuries were reported, and the Iowa State Patrol is investigating the collision.

The highway has since  been reopened, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Earlier report

WATERLOO – The Highway 218 overpass over downtown Waterloo was closed off this morning following a series of crashes --- one involving a school bus --- on the slick roadway.

No serious injuries were reported.

The collisions came around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the edge of overpass near Sergeant Road. Three passenger cars collided in the northbound lanes. As officers and firefighters were handling the crash, another car collided with the back of a school bus in the southbound lanes.

No children were on the schools bus.

Authorities also are handling several other crashes along Highway 218, including the Greenhill Road and Broadway Street areas.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
8
3
5

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments