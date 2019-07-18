WATERLOO — The heat wave that has been roasting much of Iowa and the U.S. in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures expected to soar to dangerous levels through the weekend.
Communities are preparing by offering buildings as cooling centers and asking residents to check on family members and friends. Officials are also concerned about smog, which is exacerbated by the heat and makes it harder for certain people to breathe, including the very young, the elderly and people with asthma or lung diseases.
In Waterloo, Wednesday’s high reached 87 degrees with 90% humidity. Temperatures will remain in the high 90s through Saturday, when heat records are expected to fall across the U.S. from Texas to Iowa and east to Maine and Florida, according to projections. Most won’t be record-daily highs but record-high nighttime lows, and that lack of cooling can be dangerous, meteorologists say.
The heat index value for today in Waterloo is expected to reach 107 degrees, which nears Waterloo’s record high temperature of 112 degrees on July 13 and 14 in 1936.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch around the state from today through Saturday evening, including Waterloo and Cedar Falls. The heat wave will likely be “short and searing,” said Greg Carbin, forecast branch chief for the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center.
A high pressure system stretching from coast to coast is keeping the heat turned on. The heat and humidity are made to feel worse by the large amount of moisture in the air coming from the Gulf of Mexico, much of it left over from Hurricane Barry.
In the meantime, the city of Waterloo issued several designated cooling areas Wednesday. They include Gates Pool, which is open today through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; the Cedar Valley Sportsplex pool, open today from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. and Friday 1 to 4 p.m; and Mark’s Park Spray Pad in downtown Waterloo.
Gates Pool has additional managers and lifeguards on staff to allow for more break times. Staff will be handing out water bottles and engaging lifeguards in conversation to keep them alert.
Lost Island General Manager Eric Bertch said water coolers are always stocked in break rooms for lifeguards and staff constantly checks throughout the day that water bottles are filled. When not in the stand, Bertch said guards are encouraged to be in the water and cool off. For patrons, Bertch encourages the same procedures.
“When it’s hot outside, you need to be drinking more water than you think is necessary,” Bertch said.
The park has water stations at the bathhouses and the café, as well as water shoes and flip-flops at the gift shop for when the pavement heats up.
Several buildings offering air conditioning and water are Young Arena, open through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Waterloo Center for the Arts, where the grand foyer area is available for people to sit and cool off.
From the Salvation Army, Rig Nelson said their building is open and they will have vans driving around with water bottles and popsicles for children.
Waterloo Fire Station No. 1 at 425 E. Third St. will provide water.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society officials said the heat is not having too much of an impact on shelter animals, but an adoption event, "All You Need is Love...and a Dog" scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to the high heat index.
The new Mutt Hutt is air-conditioned and animals are monitored when they are taken outside. They are keeping the animals well-hydrated and not allowing the animals outdoors for any extended periods.
Cardinal Construction President Katy Susong said while precautions are taken each year to ensure the safety of workers in the heat, they will have adequate water supplied at work sites and are encouraging more breaks taken and that they be in shade.
“(We’re) encouraging everybody on our force working outside to listen to their bodies,” Susong said.
