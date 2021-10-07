 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Update: Hampton man killed in motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls

Clip art ambulance 070321

CEDAR FALLS --- One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the stretch of Iowa Highway 58 northbound between the Mayor’s Pedestrian Bridge and the Greenhill Road intersection around 7:40 p.m. They found a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and its driver, Marc Krull, 51, of Hampton, deceased at the scene, according to Cedar Falls Police.

Details of the crash weren’t available, and anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Falls Public Safety at (319) 273-8612.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
8
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News