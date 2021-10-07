Update: Hampton man killed in motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS --- One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls Wednesday night.
Authorities were called to the stretch of Iowa Highway 58 northbound between the Mayor’s Pedestrian Bridge and the Greenhill Road intersection around 7:40 p.m. They found a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and its driver, Marc Krull, 51, of Hampton, deceased at the scene, according to Cedar Falls Police.
Details of the crash weren’t available, and anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Falls Public Safety at (319) 273-8612.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
