This story was updated July 6 after the Iowa State Patrol retracted its report and re-released it to correct who was at fault in the crash and which vehicle was going in which direction.
IOWA FALLS -- Two Hampton residents were killed after officials say another car with three teenagers failed to stop at an intersection.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and County Highway D25 near Iowa Falls, according to the Iowa State Patrol, which released the information Saturday morning.
Kevin Barz, 63, and Julia Barz, 49, both of Hampton, were both pronounced dead after the crash. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
Dawson Kitzman, 16, of Beaman; Kade Manship, 16, of Eldora; and Justin Mesch, 17, of New Providence, were all transported to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls by Iowa Falls Ambulance for unknown injuries. All three teenagers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
According to the patrol, Kitzman was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on County Highway D25 and failed to stop and yield at the intersection with U.S. Highway 65.
The Silverado struck a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Kevin Barz, who was northbound on Highway 65, according to the patrol.
Both vehicles entered the northeast ditch of the intersection, and the Silverado also struck a utility pole.
Iowa Falls Police, Iowa Falls Fire, Alden Fire, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and Hardin County Emergency Squad all assisted with the crash.
Kevin and Julia Barz were married in 2011, according to Kevin's Facebook profile, which noted they lived in the unincorporated community of Bradford. Kevin noted he was self-employed, while Julia's occupation was listed as a radiology secretary and scheduler at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
The Iowa State Patrol had originally said Kevin Barz was the one who failed to stop, then corrected themselves in a release Saturday afternoon.
