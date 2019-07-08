{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE — An early morning fire leveled a lumber yard in downtown Greene on Monday.

The city’s fire department was called to Greene Lumber Co., 208 E. Traer St., around 3 a.m., said Chief Neal Nordmeyer.

“It was fully engulfed when we got here. The roof had already fallen in. I don’t know how long I had been burning, but it was hot,” Nordmeyer said.

Heat from the blaze was so intense it melted siding on a home across the street and damaged a business on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Crews from seven fire departments battled the blaze and had the fire knocked down in about an hour and a half.

“Then it was just a matter of trying to get in and get under the tin (roof) knocked down,” he said. An excavator was called into pick apart the remnants of the metal roof to allow firefighters access to the smoldering debris underneath.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The fire destroyed three buildings on the property --- the main shop, a plywood storage building and a rolled roofing building --- and damaged two other lumber business buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Departments involved include Greene, Marble Rock, Charles City, Floyd, Clarksville, Allison and Bristow.

A cause hasn’t been determined, and the state fire marshal division has been called to investigate.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments