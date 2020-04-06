UPDATE: Governor shuts down more businesses, but doesn't issue shelter in place

Also Monday, Tyson Foods suspended operations at its pork plant in Columbus Junction after more than two dozen workers tested positive for the virus. A spokesman said the plant, which employs 1,400 workers, would stay closed this week before revisiting its status.

Twelve of the state’s 25 coronavirus deaths have been linked to outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, state officials said. Overall, 10% of the 946 state residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been either residents or staff at those facilities.

The outbreak at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids has grown to 71 cases, or nearly one-third of the roughly 225 residents and employees there.

Reynolds said the other care facilities with outbreaks were in Washington and Tama counties, rural areas that have seen rising cases and deaths in recent days. Public health officials didn’t identify those facilities, citing privacy concerns.

In Washington County, public health director Danielle Pettit-Majewski said some infected patients have been transferred out of the affected nursing home. She said most, though, have simply been isolated in individual rooms away from others.