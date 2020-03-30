UPDATE: Governor says outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21

DES MOINES (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility, where 21 people have been infected.
Reynolds said at a news conference that the outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility has contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County.
Reynolds did not identify the facility or clarify whether the 21 infections included only residents or staff as well. She said that state and local public health officials were working with the facility to monitor residents and ensure that employees are screened for symptoms before their shifts.
Statistics released earlier Monday show that Linn County now has had 71 people test positive for the coronavirus, the most in the state for the first time. Johnson County, which has 70 cases, had been the leader in Iowa since the beginning of the outbreak.
Linn County has also had two of Iowa's six virus-related deaths, including that of a person over the age of 81 announced Monday. The other new death was from a person in Washington County in the same age category, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.
Tama County tallied another case, from an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.
The confirmed outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility came on another day of grim news for the state. Reynolds said 88 more Iowa residents tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a single day. The increase, which brings the state total to 424, comes as the number of tests conducted has also jumped.
“The reality is that the end is not yet in sight,” Reynolds said. “For now we must adjust to a new normal, one that is uncomfortable, inconvenient and uncertain. And this is not an easy time.”
The state reported 38 new cases Sunday and the fourth death of an Iowa resident.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Reynolds has ordered bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and businesses that sell furniture, books and clothing to remain closed until at least April 7 to help limit the virus' spread. Schools have been closed statewide.
In this Series
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
-
Updated
UPDATE: Governor says outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21
-
Updated
UPDATE: Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say
-
Updated
Linn County records first COVID-19 death
- 42 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.