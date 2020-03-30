UPDATE: Governor says outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21

DES MOINES (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility, where 21 people have been infected.

Reynolds said at a news conference that the outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility has contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County.

Reynolds did not identify the facility or clarify whether the 21 infections included only residents or staff as well. She said that state and local public health officials were working with the facility to monitor residents and ensure that employees are screened for symptoms before their shifts.

Statistics released earlier Monday show that Linn County now has had 71 people test positive for the coronavirus, the most in the state for the first time. Johnson County, which has 70 cases, had been the leader in Iowa since the beginning of the outbreak.

Linn County has also had two of Iowa's six virus-related deaths, including that of a person over the age of 81 announced Monday. The other new death was from a person in Washington County in the same age category, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

Tama County tallied another case, from an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.