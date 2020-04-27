UPDATE: Governor loosens COVID-19 restrictions to many Iowa counties

The county now has the state's fifth-highest infection rate, behind Louisa, Tama, Marshall and Muscatine counties.

A total of 349 new cases were announced Monday by Reynolds, with nine new deaths recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Thirty-four percent of Iowans have recovered from the virus, Reynolds announced. There were now a total of 5,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 85 of Iowa's 99 counties and 127 deaths from COVID-19.

"The reality is, we can't stop the virus until a vaccine is available," Reynolds said Monday, noting staying home as much as possible and social distancing are the most important mitigation factors.

Nonetheless, she said the state must "gradually shift" from "aggressive" mitigation factors to begin opening up the state's economy.

As of Monday, Allamakee County had a total of 72 cases and three deaths from the virus, while Bremer County had 45 cases and three deaths. Tama County has 259 cases and seven deaths.

Butler County has eight cases, Chickasaw County has four cases, Fayette County has 16 cases, Franklin County has two cases, Grundy County has nine cases, Hardin County has seven cases, Howard County has six cases, and Winneshiek County has 24 cases.