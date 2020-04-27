UPDATE: Governor loosens COVID-19 restrictions to many Iowa counties

DES MOINES -- The governor on Monday loosened COVID-19 restrictions to many Iowa counties beginning on Friday, but not Black Hawk County, which is still considered a hot zone for the virus.
There are 22 counties not included in the loosening of most restrictions -- Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury.
But the entire state was loosened as far as religious gatherings, a spokesman for the governor said Monday.
In the 77 counties, the proclamation permits restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and certain other retail establishments to reopen in a limited fashion with public health measures in place. In addition, the proclamation lifts the restriction on religious and spiritual gatherings so long as churches and other gathering hosts implement reasonable public health measures. All other regulatory relief previously provided to affected Iowans is also extended until Wednesday, May 27.
While some businesses are being given the green light in parts of Iowa, restaurants and shopping malls in selected counties will be limited to 50 percent of their capacity and will be expected to continue to observe social-distancing guidelines. Play areas in malls will not be open and food courts will be limited to carry-out orders, the governor said.
Reynolds said she is embarking on a phased-in and responsible approach to reopening Iowa slowly to businesses back on line in areas with lower incidents of COVID-19 but she said restrictions currently in place for many other non-essential retail establishments will stay in place until at least May 15.
She told a Monday briefing at the state emergency operations center that she also is easing restrictions on religious and spiritual activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines and social, community, recreational and leisure sporting events can open with limits to 10 people under the first phase of her plan to reopen Iowa. State officials will closely monitor COVID-19 activities and make more adjustments either to open more of the state up or scale things back if trends go in the wrong direction, she added.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials said Monday the state posted 349 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,868 since March 8.
Black Hawk County as of Monday holds Iowa's highest confirmed coronavirus case count in the state, a result of both heavy spread of the contagious virus as well as expanded testing of Tyson Fresh Meats workers in Waterloo.
The state shows Black Hawk County at 844 confirmed cases and 11 deaths as of Monday. But the Black Hawk County Health Department, citing delays in state reporting, said Sunday on its Facebook page it had 939 confirmed cases.
The county now has the state's fifth-highest infection rate, behind Louisa, Tama, Marshall and Muscatine counties.
A total of 349 new cases were announced Monday by Reynolds, with nine new deaths recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Thirty-four percent of Iowans have recovered from the virus, Reynolds announced. There were now a total of 5,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 85 of Iowa's 99 counties and 127 deaths from COVID-19.
"The reality is, we can't stop the virus until a vaccine is available," Reynolds said Monday, noting staying home as much as possible and social distancing are the most important mitigation factors.
Nonetheless, she said the state must "gradually shift" from "aggressive" mitigation factors to begin opening up the state's economy.
As of Monday, Allamakee County had a total of 72 cases and three deaths from the virus, while Bremer County had 45 cases and three deaths. Tama County has 259 cases and seven deaths.
Butler County has eight cases, Chickasaw County has four cases, Fayette County has 16 cases, Franklin County has two cases, Grundy County has nine cases, Hardin County has seven cases, Howard County has six cases, and Winneshiek County has 24 cases.
Seven of Black Hawk County's 11 deaths are adults between the ages of 61 and 80, and the remainder are middle-aged adults between 41 and 60, according to IDPH data. Among the county's confirmed cases are 14 children under 18, 375 cases are ages 18 to 40, 374 cases are ages 41 to 60, 70 cases are ages 61 to 80 and 11 cases are adults over 81 years of age.
The majority of Iowa's confirmed cases are among people ages 18 through 40, at 2,311 cases. That's followed by people ages 41 through 60, at 2,262 cases.
But it's elderly Iowans falling victim to the virus, with 57 of the state's 127 deaths. That's followed by people ages 61 through 80, at 51 of the deaths.
On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
At that time, Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus. The order imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos through April 30 was expanded March 22 to include salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools and then again expanded the list of non-essential retail business closures to include bookstores, clothing and shoes stores, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic, perfume and beauty supply stores, florists, furniture and home furnishing outlets.
On Friday, the governor eased her order to lift the suspension on elective and nonessential medical and allowed farmers’ markets to sell food products while practicing social-distancing and other precautions in open-air venues.
