UPDATE: Governor defends state's COVID-19 data reporting

The Black Hawk County Health Department reported 13 new cases and two more deaths for a total of 1,935 cases and 43 deaths.

More than 400 of Wednesday’s new cases were from Buena Vista County alone, which now has 675 cases and an infection rate of 3.4% by population, the highest rate in the state.

When asked if the large jump in Buena Vista County’s numbers was due to an outbreak at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Storm Lake, Reynolds said it didn’t yet qualify as an outbreak, which the state defines in workplaces as 10% or more of the workforce.

She was pressed by reporters on why the IDPH does not include workplace outbreaks on the state’s website, which does list long-term care facility outbreaks.

“Sometimes it takes us a little bit of time to pull together the information and to understand whether there’s been an outbreak in a particular facility,” Reisetter said. “It also provides an opportunity for the business to independently, outside of having to do it at a press conference, to notify their communities as Perdue Farms did. It gave them the opportunity to take the lead in making that notification.”

Reisetter also said public health officials interview people with confirmed cases and contact any individuals who may have come in contact with them.