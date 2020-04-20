UPDATE: Gov. won't close Waterloo Tyson plant; Black Hawk County records 2nd death

WATERLOO -- Despite employees’ fears of scant worker protections and calls from local health officials and workers’ rights advocacy groups to temporarily shutter Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo in the wake of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus there, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she has no plans to order Tyson to close, saying it was important to keep businesses in the food supply chain up and running.
Reynolds acknowledged meatpacking workers are uniquely susceptible to the coronavirus. At Iowa Premium in Tama, 177 out of more than 500 workers tested positive for the virus. The facility had been shuttered since April 10, but reopened Monday.
“We will continue to see clusters of positive cases in these types of facilities because COVID-19 spreads easily and quickly among people in close proximity, and once the virus is introduced into this type of an environment, it is very difficult to contain,” Reynolds said Monday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the global pandemic. “But these also are essential businesses and an essential workforce, and without them people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted. So we must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way.”
Outbreaks have also occurred at Tyson plants in Columbus Junction and Perry, and at a Smithfield Foods plant just across the northwest border in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Black Hawk County health officials last week broke with the state in the coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson plant in Waterloo. Tyson has declined to release the number of its employees who have contracted the virus, and state public health officials define an outbreak as confirmed cases in at least 10% of a business’ employees.
As of Monday: Tyson’s plant in Columbus Junction remained closed, the Perry plant was idled for a one-day cleaning, and Iowa Premium in Tama reopened.
Twenty elected Black Hawk County officials, including mayors and legislators, have called on Tyson to temporarily close the Waterloo facility for deep cleaning and to allow for more testing for the virus.
Tyson has thus far refused calls to voluntarily close the plant, and county officials have said Reynolds is the only person legally able to order the plant to close.
Reynolds on Monday continued to praise state public health officials and leaders at food processing plants throughout the state for their response to the outbreaks for being “proactive.” But the current levels of testing employees and using mitigation efforts like masks, face shields and separating workers where possible ramped up after the outbreaks.
A coalition of Iowa unions that represents a total of 6,600 workers sent a letter to the governor asking her to slow the speed of production lines so workers can create more distance between each other, mandate workers wear face masks or other coverings, and take steps to ensure the enforcement of worker safety standards.
“Workers in food processing plants are risking everything to ensure our communities can endure this crisis. If we don’t act immediately to keep these essential workers and the millions of consumers they serve safe, many lives and our food supply will be in grave danger,” five Iowa union leaders said in a joint statement.
One of the state’s largest unions, the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, echoed the call for more worker protections, standards and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Lives are at risk. Workers are essential, but they are not expendable,” Charlie Wishman, the union’s secretary treasurer, said in a news release. “If Iowa can lead the nation in producing and processing pork, there is no reason we can’t lead the nation in worker safety.”
Reynolds said she has been assured by plant leaders that they are taking necessary precautions to limit the further spread of the virus through their facilities. She also said some are not operating at full capacity; experts have said one way to protect workers at food processing plants is to slow the production lines so workers do not have to stand as close together.
Four additional deaths were reported by the state Monday, bringing the total to 79 since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.
The state also confirmed 257 new cases, down from Sunday’s record high of 389. Many of the new cases are related to the food processing plant outbreaks.
As of Sunday evening, 214 individuals were hospitalized due to the virus. And state hospitals have more than 4,400 in-patient beds and nearly 700 ventilators available with just 58 patients currently on ventilators.
Eastern Iowa continues to see the most number of cases. On the state public health department’s regional map, which is scaled 0-12 with 12 requiring the most heightened state response, the south central and southeast regions are rated ‘9,’ and the northeast region is rated ’10.’
