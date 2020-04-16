UPDATE: Gov shuts down Northeast Iowa gatherings through April 30

Reynolds didn't name where the outbreak was suspected, but in follow up questions about the Tyson plant in Waterloo she noted she was working closely with that plant, saying it was "essential" for it to remain open to keep the food supply chain moving.

"We have to make sure we're protecting the employees first and foremost. But as we start to shut more and more of these processing plants down, then it backs up," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also announced 146 new cases of coronavirus and seven new deaths on Thursday, bringing Iowa's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 2,141 and total deaths to 60.

She noted nearly half, or 49%, of all COVID-19 deaths were among residents of long-term care facilities, and said the state had identified two new outbreaks in such facilities -- one in Linn County and one in Muscatine County -- for a total of nine long-term care facility outbreaks statewide.

Tama County added one of those deaths Thursday and three more cases -- the county now has 114 confirmed cases and four deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Allamakee County added one death as well, and two new cases Thursday. The county now has 26 cases and three deaths.

Bremer and Howard counties also added one case each.

