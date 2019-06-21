WATERLOO -- Because of inclement weather, two Friday evening outdoor live music events have been cancelled tonight.
The Friday'Loo, featuring The Ice Breakers, in Lincoln Park in Waterloo for tonight, June 21, has been cancelled, as has the Live to 9 featuring Dry Run Creek in Sturgis Park in Cedar Falls.
The next Friday’Loo will be July 12 with Pie In The Sky and a 20th Anniversary Celebration of Friday’Loo. The next Live to 9 will also be July 12 and feature Brad and Kate.
