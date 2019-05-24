Friday’Loo
WATERLOO -- Tonight's Friday'loo has been canceled due to rain.
The summer series takes place every other Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Waterloo.
This year's schedule in Lincoln Park includes Slideshow Bob, May 24; The Ice Breakers, June 21; Pie in the Sky, July 12 (Friday'Loo 20th Anniversary Celebration; and Laurie Morvan band, Aug. 9.
Two Friday'Loo events are planned at RiverLoop Plaza: Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls, Aug. 30, and Tim & The Trutones, Sept. 6.
Friday'Loo is presented by Mainstreet Waterloo.
