UPDATE: Freezing rain turns streets slick in Cedar Valley

Though the NWS forecasts varied -- the watch called for 3-5 inches in some counties and 4-7 inches in others -- a graphic on NWS' Facebook page showed the Cedar Valley was expected to get around 4 to 6 inches of snow in the storm. The bulk of that was expected to peak around Saturday afternoon.

Statewide, the farther east you are in Iowa, the more snow is expected this weekend: Western Iowa could see less than an inch, while far eastern Iowa inside the state's "nose" could see 6 to 8 inches or more.

Freezing rain was expected to start late Saturday morning, then mix with snow in the afternoon and transition to all snow by Saturday evening, with rates of snow up to an inch per hour in some parts of northeast Iowa by then, according to the NWS.

That will make for sloppy and slippery road conditions, with the NWS advising drivers to "monitor the latest forecasts" and "adjust travel plans as needed."